Announcers and viewing options for Patriots vs. Bills in AFC Wild Card round

The NFL playoffs are set to get underway this weekend, starting with a slew of Wild Card round games. The No. 6 seed New England Patriots will travel to take on the No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15th with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The AFC Wild Card matchup will be broadcast nationwide on CBS, with streaming options on Peacock and the NBC Sports app.

The announcers for this contest will be the Ian Eagle and Charles Davis, a duo that was paired together for the first time just last season. Eagle has been with CBS since 1998, and Davis had been an analyst at FOX before making the switch over to CBS.

Eagle has a long broadcasting career which includes calling NCAA and NBA games through the years, as he was a play-by-play announcer for the New Jersey Nets starting in 1994. He also ended up calling New York Jets games and everything in between before joining CBS in ‘98. Davis joined Fox Sports in 2006 as an analyst and worked his way up the ladder until he moved to CBS in 2020, replacing Dan Fouts as an analyst.

Eagle and Davis will be joined by Evan Washburn to round out the trio for the Patriots-Bills Wild Card game on Saturday.