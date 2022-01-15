Announcers and viewing options for Raiders vs. Bengals in AFC Wild Card round

The NFL playoffs are set to get underway this weekend with all the Wild Card matchups set. On the AFC side, the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. Both teams finished 10-7 on the season, and the Bengals will play host at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 15th. The game will air nationwide on NBC, with streaming options on Peacock and the NBC Sports app.

The game will be covered by announcers Mike Tirico and Drew Brees, who spent the college season calling the Notre Dame games together. It’s Brees’ first year as an announcer for the Fighting Irish, following his retirement from the NFL after the end of the 2020-21 season. Tirico and Brees also teamed up to call their first NFL game together on Thanksgiving Day as they sat in on the Saints-Bills matchup, filling in for Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth.

Brees may not be the most seasoned announcer in the industry, but he’s spent time getting his feet wet this past season, and has undeniable chemistry with broadcast partner Tirico. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, they’ll be your duo for this contest as both the Raiders and the Bengals begin their playoff journey.