What channel is Patriots vs. Bills on, what is game time for Wild Card matchup

CBS will be broadcasting Saturday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. This playoff matchup will begin at 8 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The New England Patriots were the hottest in the NFL at one point. They have fallen of a bit, but we all know what head coach Bill Belichick can do in the postseason. This will be his first playoff game without Tom Brady. It will be quarterback Mac Jones first ever playoff game. This will be a defensive game to say the least. If the Patriots want to win, they will need limit Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills win over the Patriots seemed like it changed everything for the Bills. They haven’t lost a game since then and this run was crucial for them to get in the playoffs. Josh Allen will need to be on his A game. With the Patriots secondary great at forcing turnovers, this game could be won or lost in the turnover battle.

Game TV Info: Patriots vs. Bills

Game date: 1/15/22

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The line currently sits Bills -4. The Bills moneyline odds are currently -196, while the Patriots are +164. The point total is installed at 44.5