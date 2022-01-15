What channel is Raiders vs. Bengals on, what is game time for Wild Card matchup

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals. This playoff matchup will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Las Vegas Raiders are another team who shocked many people by getting in the playoffs. With everything they dealt with this season, it was extremely hard to believe they would make it to this point. Derek Carr stepped up big time for the team this year and they needed it. The Raiders will need their defense to step up if they want to pull off this upset.

Heading into the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals are likely the hottest team. Their passing game has been stellar and Joe Mixon has been the cherry on top for this offense. This is the first career playoff game for a ton of guys on this team so it'll be interesting to see how they perform. They already handled the Raiders once this season and that was on the road.

Game TV Info: Raiders vs. Bengals

Game date: 1/15/22

Game time: 4:30 PM EST

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The line currently sits Bengals -4.5. The Bengals moneyline odds are currently -230, while the Eagles are +194. The point total is installed at 49.