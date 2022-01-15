CJ Uzomah fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals TE in the Wild Card round?

The Cincinnati Bengals have made the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2015 and will host the Last Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round this Saturday afternoon.

While most fantasy football leagues are done, many people still play in playoff leagues or even play daily fantasy as a way to stay engaged with the league as a whole. As the playoffs get underway, fantasy managers will be asking what to do with Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah ($3,500)

Uzomah has a favorable matchup this weekend against the Raiders. Vegas ranks as the 28th best defense in the league in terms of stopping tight ends. They’re allowing about 15 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this week.

Still, despite a good matchup, Uzomah isn’t somebody that should easily be trusted to produce. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 7 and has only gone for more than 50 yards one time since then. He also only has one game with more than four catches in the last 11 weeks of the year as well.

In the team’s previous matchup with Vegas, in Week 11 of this season, Uzomah had a very underwhelming game. He caught two passes on three targets for just nine yards. It’s tied for the worst mark of the season by him where he’s registered a catch.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the low salary, Uzomah should stay off your roster in DFS or on your bench this week. The production hasn’t been there in the back half of the season.