Darren Waller fantasy outlook: Start or sit Raiders TE in the Wild Card round?

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is one of the top tight ends in the NFL from a fantasy football perspective, and he will be a major part of the offense heading into Saturday’s Wild Card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s an overview of what to expect from him this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller ($5,700)

Waller has been limited earlier this week with a knee injury, but he should be good to go for the playoffs. Waller returned to the field for the first time in a month last weekend for a huge matchup in the regular season finale, and he caught two of the nine targets that went his way for a total of 22 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Waller is a tricky fantasy football play in this spot because he is just one game back from an injury. The $5,700 price isn’t overly high, but it’s a bit of a risk as he tries to get back into form. The nine targets suggest he will be relied upon a ton, so Derek Carr will likely go his way quite a bit on Saturday.