Darren Waller fantasy outlook: Start or sit Raiders TE in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Darren Waller ahead of the Raiders Wild Card matchup against the Bengals in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Erik Buchinger
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.&nbsp; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is one of the top tight ends in the NFL from a fantasy football perspective, and he will be a major part of the offense heading into Saturday’s Wild Card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s an overview of what to expect from him this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller ($5,700)

Waller has been limited earlier this week with a knee injury, but he should be good to go for the playoffs. Waller returned to the field for the first time in a month last weekend for a huge matchup in the regular season finale, and he caught two of the nine targets that went his way for a total of 22 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Waller is a tricky fantasy football play in this spot because he is just one game back from an injury. The $5,700 price isn’t overly high, but it’s a bit of a risk as he tries to get back into form. The nine targets suggest he will be relied upon a ton, so Derek Carr will likely go his way quite a bit on Saturday.

