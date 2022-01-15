Bryan Edwards fantasy outlook: Start or sit Raiders WR in the Wild Card round?

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards put together a respectable stat line in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 to close out the regular season. He hasn’t been able to put up consistent numbers throughout the year as he gets ready for a Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards ($3,300)

Edwards caught four of five targets in his last time out for 63 yards but was held out of the end zone. That yardage total was his highest since November 14th, but it’s tough to trust him with a full season of a sample size. Edwards is behind Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones, and Darren Waller in the Raiders passing game even though he’s going up against a Bengals defense that ranks No. 26 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stay away from Edwards from a fantasy football perspective on Saturday.