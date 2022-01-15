Foster Moreau fantasy outlook: Start or sit Raiders TE in the Wild Card round?

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau put up decent numbers at certain points this season as the backup to Darren Waller. Waller has been limited in practice this week, but he is still likely to suit up. Still, it’s worth taking a look at the injury reports prior to game time on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau ($3,100)

Moreau caught a 44-yard reception in the regular season finale in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night and had another catch for six yards. It is difficult for a player like Moreau to make an impact playing the same position as one of the best tight ends in the entire NFL, and he’s far down the pecking order in terms of pass catchers on the Raiders roster.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moreau is only an option if you want to go extremely cheap at tight end and are not relying on that position to win your matchup. Tight ends can oftentimes be touchdown dependent and if he finds his way into the end zone, that’s an extremely valuable pickup.