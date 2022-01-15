 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zay Jones fantasy outlook: Start or sit Raiders wr in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Zay Jones ahead of the Raiders Wild Card matchup against the Bengals in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones is developing into a big part of this offense heading into the postseason. He could be a trendy player in fantasy football formats in a Wild Card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Zay Jones ($4,000)

Derek Carr has thrown Jones’ way at least eight times in the final four games of the regular season, but Jones has not fully taken advantage of the extra volume. He finished with more than 50 receiving yards just twice in that span and did not even score a touchdown. Jones caught five of eight targets for 27 yards in the regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. He is going up against a Bengals defense that ranks No. 26 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is a major risk regardless of fantasy football format because even if he gets a ton of looks this weekend, he hasn’t shown to consistently be able to produce at a very high level.

