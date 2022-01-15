Josh Jacobs fantasy outlook: Start or sit Raiders RB in the Wild Card round?

The Las Vegas Raiders rode running back Josh Jacobs in a do-or-die scenario to close out their regular season in Week 18, and we’ll see if that continues in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Raiders will get a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals from earlier in the regular season on Saturday, and here’s an overview of what to do with Jacobs from a fantasy football perspective.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ($6,600)

Jacobs set a season high with 132 rushing yards in the regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. He carried the ball 26 times and scored a touchdown. In the passing game, he caught two receptions for 12 yards. The Raiders were crushed by the Bengals in November, and he carried the ball just nine times for 37 yards. Jacobs will go up against a Bengals rush defense that ranks No. 5 in rushing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bengals defense can be beat in the passing game, but their run defense has been solid this season. Assuming the Raiders don’t get crushed in this matchup for a second time, Jacobs should see a high volume of carries making him a nice value play especially when he’s $500 cheaper than Joe Mixon.