Derek Carr fantasy outlook: Start or sit Raiders QB in the Wild Card round?

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an incredible feat of reaching the playoffs considering all the off-the-field issues the team dealt with throughout the regular season. Derek Carr has at least one more game to play this season, and let’s take a look at whether he should be used in fantasy football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr ($5,800)

Carr will enter Saturday’s game $1,500 cheaper than Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, but there could be some value with a lower cost. The Raiders needed to win or tie against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, and Carr completed 20-of-36 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns. He hasn’t exactly lit up the stat sheet this season, and his last 300-yard passing game came in Week 12. Carr completed 19-of-27 passes for 215 yards with a touchdown and interception in a loss to Cincinnati on November 21st.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You would be taking a bit of a risk if you’re relying on Carr to go off this weekend as he hasn’t been a fantasy star especially toward the end of the regular season. However, he could be worth the relatively cheap price if you want to spend elsewhere, and the Bengals defense ranks No. 26 in passing yards per game.