Tyler Boyd fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals WR in the Wild Card round?

Tyler Boyd is the old vet in the WR room for the Cincinnati Bengals, being drafted by the team in 2016. Though he’s been on the roster for over five years, Saturday’s AFC Wildcard tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders will be his first playoff appearance.

Despite his experience, he’s fallen down in the stat sheet in terms of production, giving way to two stellar young receivers in Tee Higgins and Ja’Maar Chase. But now that it’s win or go home, should fantasy managers trust his years of NFL action over a couple of players who are still getting acclimated to life in the pros?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd ($4,600)

Boyd is the clear third wideout on a Cincincatti roster loaded with talent on the outside. The vet has 828 yards this season and five touchdowns. He has just one game this season where he’s eclipsed the 100 yard mark and in the final four weeks of the season, he’s had more than four receptions just one time.

The last time that Cincy took on Vegas earlier this season, he was the most productive pass-catcher in terms of raw yardage, though. He caught six passes for 49 yards. Still, when it came time to find somebody in the endzone, QB Joe Burrow looked toward Chase for the only passing score of the game. Vegas also has a top-5 pass defense in the NFL, so it’s tough to envision the ball heading Boyd’s way a ton on Saturday afternoon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tyler Boyd isn’t a great value this week even at his $4,600 tag. Sit him.