Tee Higgins fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals WR in the Wild Card round?

The Cincinnati Bengals are the AFC North champions and they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Paul Brown Stadium to get the Wild Card round underway on Saturday afternoon.

The Bengals offense has been off the charts in recent weeks, particularly through the air. Tee Higgins has had a productive season, but should he get the start in your DFS or playoff fantasy league matchup this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins ($6,200)

Higgins is the second-leading pass-catcher on the Bengals, with over 1,000 yards this season and six touchdowns. Still, he’s rarely going to be a guy to break a game wide open like his counterpart Ja’Maar Chase.

The Raiders have a solid passing defense too, ranking in the top 5 in the NFL in terms of fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing wideouts. The two teams met earlier this season and Higgins was limited to just two catches for 15 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Higgins might be a guy you want on your roster for later down the line in a playoff fantasy league, but this week for DFS, at a $6,200 salary, he can stay off your roster.