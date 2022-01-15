Joe Mixon fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals RB in the Wild Card round?

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals offense has helped lead the team to an AFC North title and a spot in the NFL Playoffs thanks to a stellar year.

They’ll welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to the midwest on Saturday afternoon to get the postseason started. What should fantasy managers do with Mixon in their DFS lineups or Playoff fantasy leagues?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon ($7,100)

If you look at recent history, things bode well for Mixon here. Cincy took on the Raiders earlier this season and Mixon had one of the best games of 2021. He ran the ball 30 times for 123 yards and hit paydirt twice. He didn’t catch any balls out of the backfield that day, which is odd for him, but he more than made up for it on the ground.

It wasn’t just a fluke game either. Las Vegas ranks as the third-worst defense in the league when it comes to stopping the opposing running back. They’re giving up an average of 27.6 fantasy points per game to the other team’s stable of backs. Mixon is the primary ball-handler for Cincy so he’s sure to get plenty of opportunities to gash that Raider defense this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Considering the opponent, Mixon is absolutely worth a DFS start, even at his $7,100 salary.