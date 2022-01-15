Joe Burrow fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals QB in the Wild Card round?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had an extremely strong finish to his second year in the NFL, helping guide his team to the AFC North title and a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

Burrow will take welcome in the Las Vegas Raiders for the Wild Card round on Saturday afternoon. While most fantasy leagues are over, daily fantasy is still an exciting way to stay invested in the playoff action, but is Burrow’s hefty DFS salary worth it?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow ($7,300)

Burrow dominated defenses down the stretch this season, throwing for a combined 946 yards and eight touchdowns in just the final two weeks of the regular season. That statline is abusrd. He’s also taking on a defense he’s seen before, though he didn’t have a ton of success against.

When Cincy beat the Raiders in Week 11, he tossed for just 148 yards and a score. It was the Joe Mixon show that day for the Bengals, who helped his team earn the win quite easily by a score of 32-13. Still, this game came in a stretch of relatively pedestrian games for Burrow. But ever since Week 13 he’s had only one week where he’s thrown for under 300 yards. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions in that span as well, with multiple scores coming in all but two of the five games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Burrow is definitely worth the $7,300 salary considering the absurd levels of production he’s had recently.

Start him