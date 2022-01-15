Samaje Perine fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals RB in the Wild Card round?

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been stuck behind Joe Mixon as the team’s top running back all season as they get ready for the playoffs. If you are considering Perine from a fantasy football perspective, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine ($4,900)

Mixon tested positive for COVID-19 heading into the Bengals Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Perine did not take an offensive snap. That is not a big deal considering Cincinnati rested their top offensive players in that matchup, but the issue for Perine is how few touches he receives when Mixon is available. Perine has just one carry over the final three games of the regular season, and there is no reason to think he will suddenly see an uptick in touches.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It is tough to imagine a scenario in which you want Perine on your roster this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders as you’re basically betting on a Mixon injury for Perine to see much run offensively.