Hunter Renfrow fantasy outlook: Start or sit Raiders WR in the Wild Card round?

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has seen a bit of a downward trend when it comes to his usage in the offense, and we’ll see if that takes a turn in the opposite direction heading into a Wild Card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow ($6,400)

Renfrow went through a stretch where he saw at least nine targets in five of six games, but that was followed by just one nine-target game over the final four regular season contests. In his last time out against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, Renfrow caught 4-of-5 targets for 13 yards, but he salvaged his fantasy day with a pair of touchdown receptions. Renfrow caught all four targets that went his way for 30 yards in a matchup with Cincinnati earlier this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Renfrow is a bit of a risky fantasy play considering his targets have been going down, but he will go up against a Bengals defense that ranks No. 26 in passing yards allowed per game. Maybe Las Vegas will try to air it out more to take advantage of Cincinnati’s weakness, but be hesitant when filling out your lineup.