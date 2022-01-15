Raiders D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

The Las Vegas Raiders defense is the cheapest unit among the teams playing in the wild card games on Saturday as they go up against the Cincinnati Bengals to open up their postseason.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders D/ST ($2,500)

The Raiders are coming off a 35-32 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to clinch a spot in the playoffs in Week 18. Los Angeles ran a ton of plays as Justin Herbert tossed the ball 64 times, and the Chargers had 21 rushing attempts, and the Raiders were outgained 440-346. Las Vegas will go up against a Bengals offense that held out some of their top players last weekend, and they rank No. 13 in yards per game this season. The Raiders rank No. 14 in opponent yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you want to be as cheap as possible with the defense, you could do worse than Las Vegas. Heading into Week 18, the Raiders held three consecutive opponents to 20 or fewer points, so there could be value on Las Vegas on Saturday.