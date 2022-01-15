Devin Singletary fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills RB in the Wild Card round?

Devin Singletary finished the regular season on hot streak. Finally given the lead role in the Buffalo Bills’ backfield, he had 323 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards and a total of 11 touchdowns over the last four games. He was one of the best players at his position in fantasy football during stretch, and is set up for a solid value for this Saturday’s Wild Card game against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary ($5,800)

Singletary’s last game against the Patriots came in Week 16, during his strong finish to the season. It happened to be his least productive one during that span. He had just 12 rushing attempts for 39 yards in that one, his lowest output in both categories over the last four games. Singletary caught five passes on six targets in that one for another 39 yards, which happened to be his best receiving performance during those four games. He scored twice against the Patriots in that game, one receiving and one rushing score.

Clearly, he’s carved out a valuable role as a touchdown machine in the red zone. And that’s what makes him a viable fantasy starter this week, even with the matchup against the Patriots. The Bills figure to be running a lot in this one too, as the thermometer is going to be in the deep freeze and it’s also the Patriots’ weak spot on defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Singletary is priced nicely for what he can do this weekend. He may not have the ceiling of, say, Joe Mixon, but he’s a solid value who belongs in lineups.