Mac Jones fantasy outlook: Start or sit Patriots QB in the Wild Card round?

The playoffs are here and the New England Patriots will have quite the familiar foe in the Wild Card round. For the third time this season, the Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East division winners host the Pats and rookie quarterback Mac Jones who has had an up and down season.

If you are looking for box score help in trying to determine Jones’ fantasy value for postseason fantasy football and DFS this weekend, don’t bother. When the Patriots last visited Buffalo in Week 13, there was a mix of snow and windy and New England adapted their gameplan to the conditions. Jones threw the ball a whopping three times. In their other matchup, with better conditions, Jones completed fewer than 50% of his passes for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones ($5300)

Jones is someone you want to avoid in the Wild Card round. While you don’t have many other options, he just hasn’t been good against a tough Bills defense. And for DFS, the Bills are giving up the fewest points to opposing quarterbacks on the season. Stay away.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones isn’t going to be worth a start here unless you are desperate. For reference, his salary is only $300 more than the Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback.