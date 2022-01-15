Damien Harris fantasy outlook: Start or sit Patriots RB in the Wild Card round?

For the third time this season, the New England Patriots will be taking on the Buffalo Bills. The Pats hit the road for their second trip to Buffalo of the season in the Wild Card round looking to take the season series against their divisional foe.

Damien Harris was one of the few players that put together solid outings both times that these teams met. The first game was limited with wintry conditions while the second game was more normal weather. Either way, Harris was able to find the endzone against the Bills' defense in each contest. Most recently, he was dealing with a hamstring injury and STILL put up 18 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns. It may not be the prettiest matchup, but Harris has a decent floor in this matchup with good upside.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris ($6400)

Harris is a pricey back for DFS, but he is one of the few that had success against the Bills defense this season. You could certainly do worse, so I would throw Harris into lineups as your second running back.

For playoff fantasy football, Harris is startable.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START him and he is a value for your lineups even at his cost.