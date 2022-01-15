Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Patriots RB in the Wild Card round?

The New England Patriots are playing in the Wild Card round this weekend in the first round of the playoffs. They will be facing off with the AFC East champs, the Buffalo Bills and it will be their third meeting of the season. They split games in the regular season so the winner of this game will get to not only advance but will also get bragging rights until next season.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has had a solid start to his career and has retained the backup running back role in the Patriots offense this season. While Damien Harris is the player that will get the attention in the offense, Stevenson will fill in if Harris misses any time in the postseason. Short of that, his ceiling is pretty low and he would only get complementary work.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson ($5100)

Stevenson’s cost is decent for a flex play, but that is about the ceiling that his value would reach in this matchup with the Bills. Their defense is giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in DFS. He retains that level of value for playoff fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stevenson isn’t really worth the cost, but the options after him are even more bleak. FLEX appeal for sure.