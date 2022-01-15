Jakobi Meyers fantasy outlook: Start or sit Patriots WR in the Wild Card round?

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East and they will be hosting the New England Patriots for the Wild Card game. This will be the third time these teams have met this season with the first being that winter wonderland game that saw the Patriots go super run-heavy.

It is hard to accurately judge how wide receiver Jakobi Meyers could fare against the Bills since in their first meeting, rookie quarterback Mac Jones only attempted three passes. Despite the rejoicing the fantasy football community did when Meyers caught his first career touchdown, he didn’t really bring any sustainable value to the offense. He was very hit and miss in the Patriots offense and he doesn’t have a very high ceiling.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers ($5000)

For DFS, the Bills are giving up the fewest points to opposing wide receivers in the league. He is one of the cheaper starting wide receivers, but there is a reason. He may fall into a splash play or two, but even in the second meeting of these teams, he had six receptions for 59 yards. Being the most targeted receiver certainly helps, but don’t have a lot of expectations for him this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Meyers in both DFS and playoff fantasy football.