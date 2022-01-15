Nelson Agholor fantasy outlook: Start or sit Patriots WR in the Wild Card round?

We have made it to the first round of the NFL playoffs as it is Wild Card Weekend! In a familiar matchup, the New England Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills for the third time this season. Keep in mind if you are a box score scouter that the first meeting between these teams had wintery conditions and the Patriots passed the ball a whopping three times.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor wasn’t able to capture the dominance that he showed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 season. Expectations were that he could be a deep threat for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, but they were never able to get on a consistent footing.

Agholor won’t get much help with his matchup against the Bills defense this weekend. They're giving up the fewest DFS points to opposing wide receivers in the league. Agholor hasn’t demonstrated much this season to inspire any confidence for him to be in your lineups this weekend. If you have to scratch the bottom of the bucket for a FLEX play then you can try it, but I would see if you can find a better option.

Agholor is not worth a start in DFS or playoff fantasy football.