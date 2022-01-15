Kendrick Bourne fantasy outlook: Start or sit Patriots WR in the Wild Card round?

For the third time this season, we will see the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills only this time it is in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. In their first matchup, the Patriots got the win in a wintry game that saw the team pass the ball only three times. In the second, the Bills got the upper hand and left with a win as they continued their momentum to a strong finish to the season.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has a solid rapport with rookie quarterback Mac Jones although it doesn’t always translate to the stat sheet. Bourne is second on the team in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. He is a top target for Jones and in the offense which provides an interesting amount of value for him in the matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne ($4400)

You have to find value where you can, especially when you are dealing with a receiver that is taking on the Bills defense. They are giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to receivers in the league. While the matchup is horrible, Bourne’s target share and redzone targets aren’t. I don’t think you are starting any Patriots receivers in either DFS or playoff fantasy football with confidence, but Bourne at least has a decent shot at sneaky value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Bourne in your DFS and playoff fantasy football lineups.