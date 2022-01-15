Hunter Henry fantasy outlook: Start or sit Patriots TE in the Wild Card round?

Remember when the New England Patriots brought in tight end Hunter Henry AND tight end Jonnu Smith officially ending each of their respective values for your lineups? Good times.

We have made it to the Wild Card weekend and the Patriots are going to take on the Buffalo Bills for the third time this season. In their first two meetings, Henry wasn’t able to do much. In the first matchup, it was snowy and windy which caused the New England gameplan to switch to a run-heavy approach and they ended up only passing it three total times. In the second matchup, Henry was shut down as he got six targets but only came down with one of them for a whopping nine yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry ($4500)

Henry hasn’t been able to go off on the Bills this season and it doesn’t look like it will be changing. The Bills defense is giving up the second-fewest points per game in DFS to opposing tight ends. Henry may be one of the best options available to you, but start him at your own risk.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It may be unavoidable, but if you have the option, try to leave Henry OUT of your lineups in both DFS and playoff fantasy football.