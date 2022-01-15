Patriots D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

The New England Patriots defense carried their team to the playoffs and how are they rewarded in the Wild Card Round? By having to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the third time this season.

The Patriots' defense, led by Matthew Judon, has been fun to watch this year and they have made up for their offense having a rookie quarterback and no star wide receivers. Between keeping the Patriots in games, to sometimes generating more points than the offense did, the Patriots' D/ST was electric in 2021.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots D/ST ($2700)

Based on the price, I can see how this would be a tempting option for your lineups. Here is the problem: the Bills offense is limiting opposing D/ST’s to the fourth-fewest points per game in the league. In the first game against the Bills, the D/ST shined, but that was largely due to the wintery conditions that the teams were dealing with. In the second game? Allen had three passing touchdowns and the New England D/ST forced no turnovers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you can find a better option, go with it. Avoid the Patriots D/ST against this surging Bills offense.