Josh Allen fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills QB in the Wild Card round?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is going to be a popular pick for fantasy football lineups in the playoffs. And for good reason. He was the top fantasy performer at his position during the regular season, and he’s got that dual-threat appeal to set him apart from most of the other quarterbacks still playing. But the question this week is whether or not he can work his magic against a determined New England Patriots team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen ($7,900)

The first time Allen saw the Patriots during the regular season, he completed just 15 of 30 pass attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown, adding 39 rushing yards on six attempts. That was in Week 13. The second time they faced off, in Week 16, Allen threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, posting another 64 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Allen’s play was pretty strong to end the season. Other than a three-interception outing against the Falcons in Week 17, he threw for multiple touchdowns in four of his last five and scored three times on the ground while rolling up at least 60 rushing yards in four of those games.

With the weather forecast to be bitter cold in Buffalo on Saturday, there might be less passing in this one. Still, it’s hard to fade Allen for as well as he’s been playing lately.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Allen is the most expensive of any quarterback playing this week, but he’s worth the cost if you just spend some time looking for value elsewhere on your roster.