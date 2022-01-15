Stefon Diggs fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in the Wild Card round?

The Buffalo Bills cruised to their second consecutive AFC East title this year, thanks to a strong finish to the season. Buffalo’s offense had a particularly explosive last month of the season, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs played a key role, as you might have expected. However, he’s got a tough matchup on tap this week against the Patriots that could damped his appeal in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Stefon Diggs ($7,500)

Diggs scored three times over the last four games of the season, That includes finding the end zone against the Patriots in Week 16. He also had 85 yards on seven catches in that one, with 13 targets.

The Patriots pass defense is the third best in the NFL, and while Diggs is clearly Buffalo’s best receiver, an renewed focus on the run game and Josh Allen spreading the ball out a little more has lowered his ceiling. The last time he had more than 100 receiving yards in a single game was back in Week 10. Another thing to consider is the weather in Buffalo, where it’s forecast to reach a high of 10 degrees on Saturday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Diggs has been a legit scoring threat every week, giving him a nice floor in fantasy, but he’s also the second-most expensive receiver this week. His lower ceiling and the matchup makes it harder to justify adding him to your lineup at that rate.