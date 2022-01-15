 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Emmanuel Sanders fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Emmanuel Sanders ahead of the Bills Wild Card matchup against the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By LTruscott
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is healthy and ready to go again, just in time for the Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night. Sanders’ return after two weeks on the sidelines rounds out Buffalo’s receiver group, but if you’re thinking about adding him to your fantasy football lineup this weekend, it might be best to look elsewhere.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders ($4,300)

Sanders missed the last two weeks of the regular season with a knee injury, one that had been bothering him off and on. However, in the six games he has played since Week 10, he’s failed to record more than 28 yards. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 5. The Bills have been using more and more of Gabriel Davis in their pass attack, eating into Sanders’ overall play and putting a hard cap on his fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Sanders. He’s just not worth the risk with such a low ceiling.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Patriots vs. Bills in the AFC Wild Card round

View all 44 stories

More From DraftKings Nation