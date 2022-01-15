Emmanuel Sanders fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in the Wild Card round?

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is healthy and ready to go again, just in time for the Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night. Sanders’ return after two weeks on the sidelines rounds out Buffalo’s receiver group, but if you’re thinking about adding him to your fantasy football lineup this weekend, it might be best to look elsewhere.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders ($4,300)

Sanders missed the last two weeks of the regular season with a knee injury, one that had been bothering him off and on. However, in the six games he has played since Week 10, he’s failed to record more than 28 yards. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 5. The Bills have been using more and more of Gabriel Davis in their pass attack, eating into Sanders’ overall play and putting a hard cap on his fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Sanders. He’s just not worth the risk with such a low ceiling.