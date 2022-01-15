Bills D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

The playoffs are here, and along with the postseason, there’s a chance for even more fantasy football action. But just because it’s, kind of, a new season, doesn’t mean you can overlook a defense in your lineup. In fact, the right unit might help put you over the top. The Buffalo Bills, who are playing the New England Patriots on Saturday, offer a decent value this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills D/ST ($3,200)

The Bills D/ST finished with double digit points in DFS in both of their last two games of the regular season. They had just five points against the Patriots back in Week 16, despite two interceptions and a sack. The Patriots scored 21 in that one, dampening the Bills’ D/ST fantasy output.

This week, points could be a little harder to come by for the Patriots. The weather in Buffalo is forecast to be brutally cold, giving Buffalo’s offense the chance to set the tone with its ground game. New England’s scoring output has also tapered off lately, registering 24 points or less in four of their last five games ... and that included a game against the Dolphins.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bills D/ST might not be the best unit for your lineup this week, but they’re a decent option for the middle of the pack.