Dawson Knox fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills TE in the Wild Card round?

It was an up and down end to the season for Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. Still, with a career-high nine touchdowns this season, he became an integral part of the team’s offense and a useful contributor in fantasy football lineups. But with a Saturday Wild Card game against the New England Patriots, it might be best to leave Knox out of your lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox ($5,100)

Knox scored just twice over his last five games of the season. One of those touchdowns, his last one, did come against the Patriots back in Week 16. He had 11 yards on two catches in that game. He’s only topped 50 receiving yards once in his last seven outings too.

Despite Knox’s success in their last meeting, the Patriots are the NFL’s top defense against tight ends. And with Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie getting more looks in the passing game lately, it might be best to find tight end help for your fantasy lineup somewhere else.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Davis’ price tag isn’t terrible for DFS lineups, but there are better values to be had in the same range.