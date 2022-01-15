Gabriel Davis fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in the Wild Card round?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis has been a key part of the team’s high-flying passing attack down the stretch this season. Over the last six weeks, he’s seen his role in the offense grow, along with his target share. It makes him an interesting option in fantasy football lineups for this Saturday’s Wild Card game against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis ($3,900)

Davis tied with Stefon Diggs to lead the team with 14 targets in the Bills’ regular season finale. A raging wind made it tough to catch those passes, so he only came away with three grabs for 39 yards. But his role in the offense in that game is hard to ignore. He missed Buffalo’s Week 16 game against the Patriots, but back in Week 13 when these two teams met, he had two catches on four targets for 30 yards and a touchdown—the only receiving touchdown in that game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Davis is unlikely to put up the kind of stats we’re used to seeing from Diggs, but he’s carved out a nice little role for himself in the Bills offense. That makes him a solid value pick in DFS lineups this week.