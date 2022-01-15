Cole Beasley fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in the Wild Card round?

Last season, Cole Beasley was one of the most valuable slot receivers in the game, finishing the regular season with close to 1,000 yards. This season, he’s been reduced to a bit part in the Buffalo Bills’ high-flying pass attack. That doesn’t leave him with much appeal in fantasy football lineups for this Saturday’s Wild Card game against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley ($4,200)

Beasley failed to post more than 35 yards in a single outing over his last three games. His target share goes up and down from week to week, but even when he’s getting more looks, it’s not productive from a fantasy perspective. The Bills have been using more of Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis in their passing game, eating into Beasley’s overall production. He missed Buffalo’s Week 16 game against the Patriots, but when they played each other back in Week 13, Beasley had just 11 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can skip Cole Beasley this week.