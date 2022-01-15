Patriots-Bills DraftKings Showdown strategy for Wild Card game

Fresh off their second straight AFC East title, the Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots for a Wild Card showdown on Saturday. With an over/under of just 44 points, it’s projected to be the lowest-scoring of all the games on tap this weekend. But for fantasy, that just makes things more interesting, especially for a showdown format in DFS.

Injuries

The Bills are heading into this one with a pretty clean bill of health, at least as far as the official injury report is concerned. As for the Patriots, they’ve listed their usual dozen or so players as questionable, including Damien Harris and Jakobi Meyers. Both of those guys practiced in a limited role for all three sessions this week, so they’ll be fine for Saturday’s game.

Captain’s Chair

Josh Allen, QB, Bills — $19,200

Allen’s the best bet to be the most consistent points producer in this one. The last time he played the Patriots, back in Week 16, he had nearly 34 points in DraftKings leagues with three touchdown passes and more than 300 passing yards.

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills — $14,400

New England’s biggest weakness is against the run. They’re the 18th ranked run defense, which is the lowest ranking of any unit in this game. Since taking over as Buffalo’s true blue No. 1 running back, Singletary’s scored six times, including one against the Patriots back in Week 16.

Value Plays

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots — $10,400

Harris has six touchdowns in his last three games, half of those against the Bills back in Week 16. He also ran for 103 yards on 18 carries in that game. That wasn’t the only time he burned the Bills this season. Back in Week 13, he ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries.

Gabriel Davis, WR, Bills — $4,400

Stefon Diggs is going to get a lot of attention from the Patriots defense, opening up more looks for the other receivers in the rotation. The Bills have been giving Davis plenty of opportunities lately, including 14 targets in a windy affair back in Week 18. His ceiling certainly isn’t as high as Diggs’, but he can do some damage at a bargain rate.