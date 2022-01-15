Raiders-Bengals DraftKings Showdown strategy for Wild Card game

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon, kicking off Wild Card weekend. The home team is favored in this one, and, as you might expect, the Bengals offer some more appeal for DFS lineups this week. Here are our top picks for anyone in a DFS showdown game for this one.

Injuries

Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs were both limited in practice on Wednesday for the Raiders, but both are expected to play. There are no offensive skill players currently on the injury report for the Bengals so far this week.

Captain’s Chair

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals — $16,500

Ja’Marr Chase is a tempting play here, but I’d be concerned the Raiders will have him doubled up—how can they not? But Burrow is going to sling it whether or not he’s throwing to Chase as much as he’d like to or not. Burrow has had at least 22 points in DK lineups over his last four of his last five games.

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals — $15,600

Mixon had some monster games this season, including one against the Raiders back in Week 11. In that one, he had 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. And that’s not an isolated incident. The last time he played the Raiders, back in 2019, he had 86 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. The Bengals offense can do a lot, but they’ll lean on Mixon in this one.

Value Plays

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals — $7,600

Higgins had 62 yards on three catches in Week 17, but the week before that was when he exploded for 194 yards and two touchdowns. If the Raiders are giving extra attention to Chase like we expect them to, look for Burrow to feed Higgins.

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders — $7,000

Waller returned to action for the first time since Week 12, but don’t let his final stat line (two catches on nine targets for 22 yards) fool you. The targets were still there, and the Bengals are going to bottle up the running game, forcing Carr to throw more.