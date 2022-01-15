Best DFS value plays for Patriots vs. Bills in Wild Card Round of 2022 playoffs

To wrap-up the Saturday’s wild card doubleheader, the No. 6 New England Patriots will play the No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS. These two teams split the regular-season series with each team winning on each others’ home turf.

This game also features a ton of stars such as Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Damien Harris that many DFS players will try to stack their lineup with. But as we see in DFS showdown contests, it is not about the star players sometimes. It also depends which players you have in those FLEX tiers to fill out your lineup.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, $5,200

If you want to save some salary cap on a Patriots wide receiver not named Jakobi Meyers, look no further than Bourne. The veteran wide receiver has played well in his first season with the Patriots, amassing 55 receptions (70 targets) for 800 yards and six touchdowns.

Bourne has not done much against New England this season — two receptions for 33 yards, but that will need to change on Saturday night. Heading into the wild card game, Bourne is averaging 8.7 fantasy points per game in his last four games. The Pats lean on their running game to fuel their offense, but if Bourne can score a touchdown and be a factor, then your DFS lineup should be in good shape.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, $5,000

The rookie running back did not do much in last week’s game against the Dolphins, but we’ve seen him have success this season for New England. When the Patriots played the Bills back in Week 13, Stevenson had 78 yards on 24 carries and 7.8 fantasy points.

Since that game, the rookie running back has only had one other good game in Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie racked up 107 yards on 19 carries, two scores, and 25.7 fantasy points per game. The Bills are allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game this season and we should expect to see the Patriots test their run defense.

Gabriel Davis, WR, $4,400

After getting off to a slow start, the second-year wide receiver started to catch fire towards the end of the year. Davis had a three-game stretch starting in Week 13, where scored four touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came against the New England Patriots in Week 13.

Furthermore, in those three games, the young receiver is averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game. Davis will now look to be a factor against a Patriots’ defense that will have their focus on Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox.