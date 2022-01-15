Best DFS value plays for Raiders vs. Bengals in Wild Card Round of 2022 playoffs

To kick-off Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, the No. 5 seed Las Vegas Raiders will take on the No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET. This game features a ton of stars such as Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Darren Waller, and Joe Mixon that many DFS players will try to stack their lineup with. But as we see in DFS showdown contests, it is not about the star players sometimes. It also depends which players you have in those FLEX tiers to fill out your lineup.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Tyler Boyd, WR, $5,600

Boyd has fallen under the microscope due to the emergence of Chase and Tee Higgins, but he had another productive season for the Bengals. The veteran receiver had 67 receptions (94 targets) for 828 yards, five touchdowns and 11.7 fantasy points.

The 27-year-old ended the regular season scoring a touchdown in three out of his last four games and averaging 17.2 fantasy points per game. When the Bengals played the Raiders back in Week 11, Boyd had six receptions (eight targets) for 49 yards and 12.3 fantasy points per game. The Raiders may rank fifth against WRs (OPRK) this season, but Boyd should have some favorable matchups in the solid.

Zay Jones, WR, $5,000

On the Raiders’ side, Jones is another guy to keep an eye on, who has become the Raiders’ second wide receiver behind Hunter Renfrow. The veteran receiver only has one touchdown this season, but has had at least five receptions in six out of his last seven games. In his last five games, Jones is averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game.

With Darren Waller coming back, along with Renfrow, the Bengals will likely target both of those guys. This means that Jones and Edwards will have to find ways to make plays to help out quarterback Derek Carr.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, $5,200

If you want to take a flier on Uzomah, it would not be a bad idea as the Raiders are ranked 25th against tight ends this season (OPRK). Las Vegas’ defense has allowed 10 touchdowns this season, which is ranked for third-most in the NFL. They are also allowing the fifth-most targets (135) and 9.8 fantasy points per game.

Uzomah has had at least three or more receptions in six-straight games and is averaging 6.5 fantasy points per game. You are not looking for Waller-type numbers from Uzomah, but if he can score a touchdown that would be a good addition to your lineup.