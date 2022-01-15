Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Saturday, January 15th

The college basketball slate for Saturday is always packed at this time of year but the January 15th lineup is heavily populated with ranked teams. The Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, Texas Longhorns and Iowa State Cyclones are the only ranked teams playing a ranked opponent, but that doesn’t mean the headliners aren’t in action elsewhere. UCLA, USC, Baylor, Kansas, Auburn and Arizona will all play as part of 18 ranked teams out of 25 taking the floor.

As the season starts to wear on, we’ll start to see more ranked teams in true road games as well. Eight of those 18 will be in a true road contest, but as of press time only one is an underdog: #24 Alabama is behind the number to host unranked Mississippi State.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Saturday, January 15th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

NCAA Basketball, Jan. 15 Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total 12:00 PM Northwestern #10 Michigan State BTN MSU -8 145.5 12:00 PM Creighton #17 Xavier FOX Xavier -9.5 141 12:00 PM #19 Texas Tech Kansas State ESPN2 Texas Tech -3.5 128 12:00 PM #20 Seton Hall Marquette FS1 SHU -1.5 152.5 1:00 PM #22 Tennessee #18 Kentucky ESPN UK -4.5 141.5 1:30 PM West Virginia #9 Kansas CBS KU -11.5 143.5 2:00 PM NC State #8 Duke ESPN3 Duke -14 150.5 2:00 PM Arkansas #12 LSU ESPN2 LSU -7 146 2:00 PM #21 Texas #15 Iowa State BIG12|ESPN+ Texas -2 120.5 4:00 PM #2 Gonzaga Santa Clara This Link Gonzaga -15.5 165.5 5:00 PM Oklahoma State #1 Baylor ESPN Baylor -13.5 142.5 6:00 PM #24 Alabama Mississippi State SECN MSU -1.5 153 8:00 PM Utah #6 Arizona PAC12 Arizona -20 157.5 8:00 PM #11 Houston Tulsa ESPN2 Houston -11 136 8:30 PM #4 Auburn Ole Miss SECN Auburn -8 138.5 10:30 PM Oregon State #3 UCLA PAC12 UCLA -16.5 145.5 11:00 PM Oregon #5 USC FS1 USC -6.5 141.5

