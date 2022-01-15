Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Saturday, January 15th

The college basketball slate for Saturday is always packed at this time of year but the January 15th lineup is heavily populated with ranked teams. The Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, Texas Longhorns and Iowa State Cyclones are the only ranked teams playing a ranked opponent, but that doesn’t mean the headliners aren’t in action elsewhere. UCLA, USC, Baylor, Kansas, Auburn and Arizona will all play as part of 18 ranked teams out of 25 taking the floor.
As the season starts to wear on, we’ll start to see more ranked teams in true road games as well. Eight of those 18 will be in a true road contest, but as of press time only one is an underdog: #24 Alabama is behind the number to host unranked Mississippi State.
Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Saturday, January 15th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:
NCAA Basketball, Jan. 15
|Time
|Visitor
|Home
|TV
|Spread
|Total
|12:00 PM
|Northwestern
|#10 Michigan State
|BTN
|MSU -8
|145.5
|12:00 PM
|Creighton
|#17 Xavier
|FOX
|Xavier -9.5
|141
|12:00 PM
|#19 Texas Tech
|Kansas State
|ESPN2
|Texas Tech -3.5
|128
|12:00 PM
|#20 Seton Hall
|Marquette
|FS1
|SHU -1.5
|152.5
|1:00 PM
|#22 Tennessee
|#18 Kentucky
|ESPN
|UK -4.5
|141.5
|1:30 PM
|West Virginia
|#9 Kansas
|CBS
|KU -11.5
|143.5
|2:00 PM
|NC State
|#8 Duke
|ESPN3
|Duke -14
|150.5
|2:00 PM
|Arkansas
|#12 LSU
|ESPN2
|LSU -7
|146
|2:00 PM
|#21 Texas
|#15 Iowa State
|BIG12|ESPN+
|Texas -2
|120.5
|4:00 PM
|#2 Gonzaga
|Santa Clara
|This Link
|Gonzaga -15.5
|165.5
|5:00 PM
|Oklahoma State
|#1 Baylor
|ESPN
|Baylor -13.5
|142.5
|6:00 PM
|#24 Alabama
|Mississippi State
|SECN
|MSU -1.5
|153
|8:00 PM
|Utah
|#6 Arizona
|PAC12
|Arizona -20
|157.5
|8:00 PM
|#11 Houston
|Tulsa
|ESPN2
|Houston -11
|136
|8:30 PM
|#4 Auburn
|Ole Miss
|SECN
|Auburn -8
|138.5
|10:30 PM
|Oregon State
|#3 UCLA
|PAC12
|UCLA -16.5
|145.5
|11:00 PM
|Oregon
|#5 USC
|FS1
|USC -6.5
|141.5
