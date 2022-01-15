NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Saturday, January 15th

With 18 of the Top 25 teams in action on Saturday, there’s wall-to-wall basketball to have on while watching some NFL games on that smaller screen in the living room.

No. 22 Tennessee takes on No. 18 Kentucky and Oscar Tshiebwe, one of the best players in America and a double-double machine in Lexington. The Vols have really struggled away from home this season, while Kentucky hopes to get diminutive point guard Savhir Wheeler back on the floor.

Also in the SEC No. 24 Alabama is ranked, but the home team in Mississippi State and Iverson Molinar is favored. Molinar had a season-high 28 points and seven assists in an 88-72 win over Georgia on Wednesday. Bama has lost two in a row to Missouri and Auburn, and at 11-5 and 2-2 in the SEC, they need to start finding some wins before the NCAA bubble becomes an issue.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Saturday, January 15th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Basketball, Jan. 15 Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total 12:00 PM Northwestern #10 Michigan State BTN MSU -8 145.5 12:00 PM Creighton #17 Xavier FOX Xavier -9.5 141 12:00 PM #19 Texas Tech Kansas State ESPN2 Texas Tech -3.5 128 12:00 PM #20 Seton Hall Marquette FS1 SHU -1.5 152.5 1:00 PM #22 Tennessee #18 Kentucky ESPN UK -4.5 141.5 1:30 PM West Virginia #9 Kansas CBS KU -11.5 143.5 2:00 PM NC State #8 Duke ESPN3 Duke -14 150.5 2:00 PM Arkansas #12 LSU ESPN2 LSU -7 146 2:00 PM #21 Texas #15 Iowa State BIG12|ESPN+ Texas -2 120.5 4:00 PM #2 Gonzaga Santa Clara This Link Gonzaga -15.5 165.5 5:00 PM Oklahoma State #1 Baylor ESPN Baylor -13.5 142.5 6:00 PM #24 Alabama Mississippi State SECN MSU -1.5 153 8:00 PM Utah #6 Arizona PAC12 Arizona -20 157.5 8:00 PM #11 Houston Tulsa ESPN2 Houston -11 136 8:30 PM #4 Auburn Ole Miss SECN Auburn -8 138.5 10:30 PM Oregon State #3 UCLA PAC12 UCLA -16.5 145.5 11:00 PM Oregon #5 USC FS1 USC -6.5 141.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.