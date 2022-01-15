Betting the over/under for Raiders-Bengals in the Wild Card Round

For the first time since Marvin Lewis roamed the sidelines, the Cincinnati Bengals will not only appear in a playoff game but host the contest. They draw the Las Vegas Raiders, who snuck into the postseason after knocking off the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season.

Understandably, the Bengals arrive with little playoff experience on the roster. Head coach Zac Taylor did reach a Super Bowl as the quarterbacks coach of the Los Angeles Rams, but that took place nearly half a decade ago. Meanwhile, the Raiders have veteran leaders such as Derek Carr, though he has never appeared in a postseason game before. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has some playoff experience as a coach but none in the big chair.

All of which makes Saturday’s matchup intriguing. Both teams possess firepower on offense and struggle to slow opponents down defensively outside of turnovers.

The Bengals finished the regular season with an almost even record against the over/under (8-9), but they hit the over most of the time at home (6-3). The Raiders tend not to bring the scoring as much on the road (3-5), but the healthy return of tight end Darren Waller should help add points.

Take the over (49 points, -110).

