Betting the over/under for Patriots-Bills in the Wild Card Round

We make a pick for the over/under as the Patriots face the Bills in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

After a back-and-forth battle that spanned most of the 2021 regular season, the Buffalo Bills emerged with the AFC East crown. Their reward? Hosting the division-rival New England Patriots for the third time in less than two months.

The game kicks off on CBS at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Over/under pick: Patriots vs. Bills

Outside of a 50-point explosion against the headless Jacksonville Jaguars, the Patriots haven’t topped 24 points since November. They’ve especially struggled in their two matchups against the Bills, scoring just 14 points in the first tilt (a game heavily impacted by weather) and 21 the day after Christmas. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ play has tapered off during the final stretch, contributing to the regression.

At the same time, Buffalo has caught fire during the final stretch of the regular season. Josh Allen and improved play from the defense helped the Bills win four straight games, all by multiple possessions.

But the wild-card matchup looks to favor the defenses, especially with a first-year signal-caller on the field. The game should feature more passing than the first of this trilogy, but that doesn’t mean points will come easily.

Take the under (44 points, -110).

