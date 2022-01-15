Best Bengals player prop bets for Wild Card round

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since 1990. But armed with one of the most well-rounded offenses in the NFL, Cincy is a five-point favorite in its home game against the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday. Here are a few Bengals player props from DraftKings Sportsbook that you should consider in the Wild Card round.

Bengals prop bets for Wild Card round

Ja’Marr Chase, over 70.5 receiving yards (-115)

Given how much success the Bengals had when Joe Burrow just chucked the ball up to Chase in Weeks 16 and 17, the rookie wideout will likely see many more downfield shots in this playoff game against a very beatable secondary. Cincinnati has posted one of the highest pass rates in the NFL over the past six weeks, and Chase’s big-play ability is a leading reason why. He recorded only 32 yards against the Raiders in Week 11, but that was on just six targets; 10 targets feels like the floor here, and he should be able to turn that into 71 or more yards. Another enticing Chase prop is taking the over 24.5 yards for his longest reception on the day. That’s listed at -120.

Joe Mixon, over 99.5 rushing plus receiving yards (-105)

There is some risk here as Mixon is coming back after missing Week 18 due to a positive COVID test. We’ve seen some players get reduced playing time upon their immediate return from dealing with the virus, so keep that in mind. However, that unknown is the only obstacle standing between Mixon and a huge box score. He racked up 123 rushing yards on 30 attempts versus these Raiders in Week 11 and easily topped 100 yards from scrimmage versus the Ravens in Week 16. Mixon has caught 13 passes over his previous two games, and with an 18-touch floor against one of the friendlier defenses for RBs, he has a good chance of reaching the century mark again.

Joe Burrow, over 261.5 passing yards (-115)

Burrow has surpassed this number in four of his past five games. No one should expect him to reach 400 (or 500) yards, but again, the Bengals have been airing it out at an extremely high rate recently, with a lot of success. Cincy went very run-heavy against the Raiders in Week 11 as Burrow tallied just 148 yards on 29 attempts, but this Cincinnati offense should have discovered what works best for them in Weeks 16 and 17: Letting Burrow rip it all over the field to his bevy of talented receivers. He should have his way with the Raiders’ mediocre secondary.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.