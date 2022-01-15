 clock menu more-arrow no yes

La Liga table: Who tops Spanish standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 21

We’re looking at the current Spain’s La Liga standings as we head into Matchday 22 this weekend.

Spain’s top flight league is heading into Matchday 21, just over halfway through the 2021-22 season. The table is currently topped by Real Madrid, sitting at 49 points as they seek their 35th La Liga title. Madrid is five points clear of second-place Sevilla, who in turn is 10 points ahead of third-place Real Betis. Last year’s champions Atletico Madrid round out the top four with 33 points.

Real Madrid is favored to win the title this year with odds at -800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Sevilla follows relatively closely with +550, while Atletico Madrid comes in at +3500 and Barcelona at +4000.

Levante sits in last place with just one win to their name, and 11 points overall. They’re in serious danger of relegation as the 19th place team, Cadiz, sits just three points ahead of them and looks to widen the gap. Alaves is at the top of the relegation zone with 17 points, just one point behind Getafe, and within shouting distance of several teams ahead of them.

  1. Real Madrid: 15-4-2, 49 points
  2. Sevilla: 13-5-2, 44 points
  3. Real Betis: 10-4-6, 34 points
  4. Atletico Madrid: 9-6-5, 33 points
  5. Real Sociedad: 9-6-5, 33 points
  6. Barcelona: 8-84, 32 points
  7. Rayo Vallecano: 9-4-7, 31 points
  8. Villarreal: 7-8-5, 29 points
  9. Athletic Bilbao: 6-10-5, 28 points
  10. Valencia: 7-7-6, 28 points
  11. Espanyol: 7-5-8, 26 points
  12. Osasuna: 6-7-7, 25 points
  13. Granada: 5-9-6, 24 points
  14. Celta Vigo: 6-5-9, 23 points
  15. Mallorca: 4-8-8, 20 points
  16. Elche: 4-7-9, 19 points
  17. Getafe: 4-6-10, 18 points
  18. Alavés: 4-5-11, 17 points
  19. Cádiz: 2-8-10, 14 points
  20. Levante: 1-8-11, 11 points

