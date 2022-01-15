17 Xavier vs. Creighton: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 Xavier Musketeers lost earlier this week, and they will look to get back on a winning streak when they take on the Creighton Bluejays at home Saturday.

Xavier (12-3, 2-2 Big East) was on the wrong end of a sweep against the Villanova Wildcats this season as they dropped a home game against Jay Wright’s group on Wednesday night. The Musketeers lost their first game at home this season after nine straight wins, and they will look to get things back on track on Saturday.

Creighton (10-4, 2-1 Big East) had their scheduled game against the Providence Friars postponed earlier this week due to COVID issues for Providence. In their last time out, the Bluejays were hammered by Villanova 75-41 on January 5th. Creighton has been a nice story early on, but they should be ready to get back on the floor after that performance.

How to watch Creighton vs. Xavier

When: Saturday, January 15th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Xavier -9.5

Total: 141

The Pick

Creighton +9.5

Both teams are coming off losses to Villanova, but the Bluejays were more embarrassed, and they’ve had 10 days to stew on a 34-point loss. Creighton has been an interesting story with zero returning starters, and they should come in with a motivated effort with so many days off in between games.

