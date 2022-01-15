19 Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders will head on the road to take on the struggling Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) will go for their fourth consecutive win, and they have won three games since last Saturday. The Red Raiders are one of the best defensive teams in the country as they rate No. 4 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, but they are outside the top 50 offensively in that category. Kevin McCullar is the team’s top scorer outside of Terrence Shannon Jr., who has been out with an injury, and McCullar is going for 12.8 points per game.

Kansas State (8-7, 0-4 Big 12) has struggled out of the gate in Big 12 play with four straight losses, and the Wildcats are in danger of falling to .500 overall on Saturday. The Wildcats issues have mostly come on the offensive end, and they are led by Nuel Pack, who is averaging 15.5 points per game. Head coach Bruce Webber returned to the team, but be sure to check the latest news reports to see which players might be out in COVID protocols.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

When: Saturday, January 15th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -3.5

Total: 128

The Pick

Under 128

The two best phases of this game are both defenses, and the worst two are on the offensive end, and I’m pretty confident this under is going to hit even though it’s relatively low. In addition to offenses that could struggle at times, they both play at a slow pace, so there’s a lot to like about the under in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.