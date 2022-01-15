20 Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates will head on the road for a matchup with the Marquette Golden Eales on Saturday afternoon.

Seton Hall (11-4, 2-3 Big East) has gone through two very high scoring games with a 90-87 overtime win over the UConn Huskies and a 96-92 road loss to the DePaul Demon Deacons on Thursday night. The Pirates are rated No. 30 overall in KenPom ratings, and they are led by Jared Rhoden, who has scored 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Marquette (11-6, 3-3 Big East) has been playing well after a rough December as they will go for their fourth consecutive win on Saturday. The Golden Eagles rate outside the top 50 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, but they have found a bit of a groove. Marquette is led by Justin Lewis, who averages 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette

When: Saturday, January 15th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Seton Hall -1.5

Total: 152.5

The Pick

Marquette +1.5

There is a lot to like about the Golden Eagles on Saturday as they are coming off a home game on Tuesday night and haven’t had to travel. Meanwhile, this is Seton Hall’s second matchup in the last three games, both of which are on the road. The Pirates have been going through some COVID issues to parts of their roster, so be sure to check for the latest updates prior to game time.

