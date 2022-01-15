22 Tennessee vs. #18 Kentucky: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Saturday afternoon will bring us a ranked matchup between two SEC rivals as the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers head on up I-75 to Lexington, KY, to meet the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky (13-3, 3-1 SEC) notched a victory in Nashville on Tuesday when taking down Vanderbilt in a 78-66 victory. The Wildcats has control for the entire contest and were up by 28 points at one point in the second half before calling off the dogs late. Oscar Tshiebwe continued building his Naismith Award resume, comin away with 30 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Tennessee (11-4, 2-2 SEC) is fresh off a 66-46 beatdown of South Carolina on Tuesday. The Vols’ defense was on point, holding the Gamecock to just 35% shooting and forced 23 turnovers in the win. Josiah Jordan-James excelled with 11 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky

When: Saturday, January 15th, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -4.5

Total: 141.5

The Pick

Tennessee +4.5

This should be an extremely tight battle of rivals on Saturday. Kentucky has struggled against the other opponents ranked in the Top 15 in KenPom this season, and the Vols’ defense will make them sweat this one out.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.