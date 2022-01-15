9 Kansas vs. West Virginia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Saturday will feature a Big 12 battle in Allen Fieldhouse as the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks play host to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Kansas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) survived by the skin of its teeth on Tuesday in a 62-61 victory over Iowa State. The back-and-forth battle went to the wire, where Dajuan Harris came up huge with the go-ahead layup with 7.1 second remaining and allowing KU to come away on top. Ochai Agbaji had a solid night with 22 points and seven rebounds.

West Virginia (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) is knocking on the door of the Top 25 and picked up a 70-60 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Mountaineers trailed early on but was able to grab momentum midway through the first half and never looked back. Jalen Bridges had 22 points, five rebounds, and three blocks in the win.

How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

When: Saturday, January 15th, 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV,Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -11.5

Total: 143.5

The Pick

Under 143.5

Kansas is the most over-friendly team in the Big 12 at 9-4-1 but WVU has a Top 25 team in adjusted defensive efficiency and should be able to limit the Jayhawks enough to trigger the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.