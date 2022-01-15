8 Duke vs. NC State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We’ll be treated to another Tobacco Road rivalry in the ACC on Saturday as the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils welcomes the NC State Wolfpack to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke (13-2, 3-1 ACC) triumphed over another in-state rival on Wednesday when it took down Wake Forest for a 76-64 road victory. This was a tight game for a good chunk of the first half before the Blue Devils were able to gain the upperhand and never looked back. Paolo Banchero led with 24 points and five rebounds. AJ Griffin followed him 22 points and four rebounds.

NC State (9-8. 2-4 ACC) is having a rough time in conference play but was able to pick up an easy 79-63 road victory at Louisville on Wednesday. The Wolfpack charged up offensively in the back half of the first half and cruised to the win. Terquavion Smith buried six threes in the game and led with 24 points and five rebounds. Jericole Hellems shot five threes and ended up with 19 points and six rebounds.

How to watch NC State vs. Duke

When: Saturday, January 15th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN3

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -14

Total: 150.5

The Pick

Duke -14

Duke is 8-5-2 against the spread this season while NC State is 5-12. The Blue Devils should be able to rack up a huge a victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

